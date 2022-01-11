Shares of Adani Green Energy surged nearly 4% at ₹1,494 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's afternoon deals after the company gave a provisional operational update for the third quarter Q3. The company's total operational capacity increased by 84% year-on-year (YoY) to 5,410 MW.

Meanwhile, the company's sale of energy increased by 97% on a yearly basis at 2,504 million units in Q3FY22 as compared to 1,273 million units in Q3FY21.

On the other hand, Adani Green's Solar portfolio CUF stood at 21.9% with 110 bps improvement backed by around 100% plant availability. The Adani Group firm's wind portfolio CUF came at 18.6% with 10 basis points (bps) improvement during the third quarter backed by around 97% plant availability.

The operational performance reported does not include performance of 150 MW operational wind assets under acquisition from Inox, the company clarified.

Sharing other updates, the company said it signed the world’s largest green PPA with SECI to supply 4,667 MW. This takes the total signed PPAs to near 6,000 MW out of 8,000 MW awarded to AGEL under SECI’s manufacturing linked solar tender.

Adani Green Energy Limited, part of Gautam Adani-led conglomerate Adani Group is an Indian renewable energy company. It is involved in developing wind power, solar power, and hybrid power projects.

