Adani Green Energy to acquire Essel Green’s 40 MW Odisha solar project

With this acquisition, AGEL’s operational project capacity will touch 5.4 GW, with a total portfolio of 19.8 gigawatt (GW). In May, AGEL bought Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp.’s and Bharti Enterprises Ltd owned solar power producer SB Energy India for an enterprise value of $3.5 billion. SB Energy India has a total renewable portfolio of 4.954 GW spread across four states in India.

