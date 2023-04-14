Adani Green operational capacity up by 49% at 8,086 MW2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 04:33 PM IST
- The capacity expansion is a part of the group’s larger strategy to reduce leverage levels by enhancing efficiency across verticals and boosting the group’s overall operating profit
MUMBAI: Adani Group’s renewable energy arm - Adani Green, on Friday, announced a 49% jump in its operational capacity at 8,086 MW at end of the fiscal year 2023, the largest capacity increase by any domestic renewable energy firm ever.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×