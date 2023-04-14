Adani Green operational capacity up by 49% at 8,086 MW

Under the company's solar energy portfolio, the company recorded a 29% YoY growth in sales to 10,457 million units in FY23, primarily through the integration of SB Energy operational portfolio (1,700 MW) and the 212 MW capacity commissioned in Rajasthan during FY23, resulting in an effective operating capacity increase, said the filing. The integration has resulted in a 90 bps increase in capacity utilisation factor and a 50 bps improvement in grid availability.

