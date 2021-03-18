Mumbai: Adani Green Energy Ltd on Thursday said it has raised $1.35 billion debt package for its under-construction renewable asset portfolio through definitive agreements with a group of international lenders. The revolving project finance facility would initially finance the 1.69 GW hybrid portfolio of solar and wind renewable projects to be set up in four SPVs in Rajasthan.

According to the agreement, 12 international banks -- Standard Chartered Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A, MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., DBS Bank Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., BNP Paribas, Barclays Bank PLC, Deutsche Bank AG, Siemens Bank GmbH and ING Bank N.V -- have committed for the facility which will be the first certified green hybrid project loan in India, Adani Green said.

Also Read | Why India needs to look east at Taiwan

"The facility is an important element of AGEL’s overall capital management plan and is key to fully funding its growth aspirations. The definitive agreement sets out a financing framework of agreed principles and procedures under which AGEL shall engage with the financiers to raise financing efficiently and expeditiously for all the future projects as per the agreed threshold parameters," the statement added.

“The banks that have committed to this strategic transaction are our key partners in ensuring seamless access to global capital for our underlying renewable asset portfolio. The facility will also ensure capital recycling needs of the banks and make the same capital available for future projects of AGEL. This revolving nature of the facility will help AGEL to achieve its goal of a 25GW portfolio by 2025. In addition, it positions AGEL well to capture growth in the attractive Indian renewable sector," said Vneet Jaain, CEO, Adani Green.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via