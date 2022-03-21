New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has extended its construction financing framework to $1.64 billion by raising a $288 million facility for its under-construction renewable asset portfolio through definitive agreements signed with a group of leading international lenders.

A company statement on Monday said the facility will initially finance the 450 MW hybrid portfolio of solar and wind renewable projects that AGEL is setting up in Rajasthan, India. In March 2021, AGEL had closed a $1.35 billion construction revolver facility in one of Asia’s largest project financing deals.

According to the definitive agreements, seven international banks -- BNP Paribas, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., MUFG Bank, Ltd., Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation -- committed for the facility which is a certified green hybrid project loan.

The extended pool of liquidity strengthens AGEL’s strategy to fast-track the development of its under-construction asset portfolio in sync with accelerating the energy transition, the statement said.

“The construction facility is the key ingredient of AGEL’s capital management plan, enabling us to deliver on our focus on decarbonizing power generation" said Vneet S Jaain, MD & CEO, AGEL.

“We are committed to sustainable growth and to catalyzing energy transition. AGEL has set a target of achieving 45 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030, representing 10% of the government of India’s 450GW countrywide renewable energy target. Our development agenda is in sync with overall capital stewardship maintained through our capital management philosophy focused on sustainable growth," he said.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), a part of Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, with locked-in growth of 20.4 GW across operational, under-construction, awarded and acquired assets, catering to investment-grade counterparties.

For the quarter ended December, the company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹49 crore, 19.5% higher than ₹41 crore reported during the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Around 2 pm, shares of the company were trading at ₹1,880 on the BSE, lower by 1.35% from its previous close.

