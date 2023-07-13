Adani Green ramps up capacity by 43% as conglomerate revives capex plan3 min read 13 Jul 2023, 05:39 PM IST
Adani Green has added 1,750 MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity, 212 MW of solar capacity, and 554 MW of wind power plants in the April-June period of FY24.
Mumbai: Adani Group, which has recently revived its capex plan after a brief lull post a damning report in January, has significantly augmented its renewable energy capacity during the April-June quarter as the group firms’ stocks recover from their historic lows.
