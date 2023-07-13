Mumbai: Adani Group, which has recently revived its capex plan after a brief lull post a damning report in January, has significantly augmented its renewable energy capacity during the April-June quarter as the group firms’ stocks recover from their historic lows.

According to a regulatory filing, the conglomerate’s renewables arm Adani Green Energy Ltd has ramped up its operational capacity by 43% to 8,316 MW during the June quarter.

The company said Thursday in a presentation that it has added 1,750 MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity, 212 MW of solar capacity, and 554 MW of wind power plants in the April-June period of FY24.

Adani Green’s total operational capacity now stands at 8,316 MW, making it the largest renewable energy company in India-- one of the south Asian economies that have embarked on an ambitious journey to net zero by 2050.

Adani Green has a target of achieving 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, according to the presentation.

The renewables firm said it recorded a 70% year-on-year jump in energy sales at 6,023 million units due to robust capacity addition.

Investors rushed to buy Adani Green’s shares soon after the filing and the stock touched a high 1.6% to ₹970 apiece in a positive broader market on Thursday. The stock, however, lost momentum during the afternoon trade.

Adani Green, with a market capitalization of ₹1.51 trillion, has grown its capacity utilization factor in solar energy business by 40 bps year-on-year to 26.9% during the April-June period, backed by 99.7% plant availability, according to the latest filing.

Following a scathing allegation of fraud and market price manipulation by popular US-based short-seller Hindenberg Research on 24 January, Adani group stocks went into a tailspin during January end and February.

The conglomerate refuted all the allegations in the report terming them baseless and malicious. And, as the group resorted to multiple prepayment of dues and subsequently US-based boutique asset manager GQG Partners Llc bought shares in four Adani Group firms in March for over $1.87 billion, the stocks began a sharp recovery.

Adani Green’s stock has recovered but the shares are still trading 55% lower from their year-ago levels. Over the past year, the broader market index Nifty 50 has gained at least 22%.

In the latest filing, which came after Adani Green’s last-week announcement of a ₹12,300 crore fund-raising plan, the company said the sale of its solar energy has increased by 6% y-o-y to 2,925 million units in the June quarter.

This, according to the company, came on the back of a 212 MW capacity addition in Rajasthan.

“The improved CUF performance was backed by consistent high plant availability and improved solar irradiation," said the company.

In the wind energy business, Adani Green's capacity utilization has declined by 830 bps y-o-y to 38.7% in the June quarter of FY24, due to relatively lower wind speed and relatively lower plant availability as the wind turbine generators had to be shut down during the recent cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat.

However, despite this, the company’s sales in wind energy surged by 34% to 892 million units in Q1 FY24 as the production capacity has increased from 647 MW to 1,201 MW YoY.

Meanwhile, the company’s hybrid energy sale increased by a whopping 1,546% to 2,206 MW in the June quarter of FY24 due to 1,750 MW capacity addition in Rajasthan and 380 bps improvement in capacity utilization.

“The improved CUF performance resulted due to new plants with technologically advanced solar modules (including bifacial modules and horizontal single axis trackers) and wind turbines," said the company, in which the Adani family trust owns 20.76% and its other promoter associates hold 36.22%.

Adani Group has been in a deleveraging mode ever since the Hindenberg report was released.

The group’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio (leverage ratio) in 2013 was 7.6 times, which was lowered to 3.2 times by March 2022. But, later this rose to around 4.1 again during FY23, as per a Mint report. The group, which has a total debt of around Rs. 2.27 trillion, aims to bring it down to 3.1 times by the end of FY2024.

As the country’s largest renewable energy firm, Adani Green has a total usable capacity of 20,000 MW.

The company has commissioned a 325 MW wind power facility in Madhya Pradesh, a 212 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan, and the first-ever and largest 2,140 MW solar-wind hybrid power plant in Rajasthan.