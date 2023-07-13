Adani Green ramps up capacity by 43% as conglomerate revives capex plan

The group’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio (leverage ratio) in 2013 was 7.6 times, which was lowered to 3.2 times by March 2022. But, later this rose to around 4.1 again during FY23, as per a Mint report. The group, which has a total debt of around Rs. 2.27 trillion, aims to bring it down to 3.1 times by the end of FY2024.