Adani Green's 100% operating capacity receives zero-waste-to-landfill certification
- The certification indicates that Adani Green is equipped with a fully effective waste management system for all its operational sites.
Adani Group-backed renewable energy firm, Adani Green Energy has received the Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) certification for 100% of its operating capacity. The certification indicates that Adani Green is equipped with a fully effective waste management system for all its operational sites.
In a statement, the company said, "Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the renewable energy arm of the diversified Adani portfolio companies has received the Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) certification for 100% of its operating capacity."
Further, the statement added that this assessment was undertaken by Intertek, which delivers innovative and bespoke assurance, testing, inspection, and certification solutions. The robust audit procedure by Intertek was undertaken on the data/information until FY22.
According to the company, it has successfully achieved the landfill diversion rate of 99%. Since the time Adani Green targeted to become a Zero-Waste-to-Landfill (ZWL) certified company for its 100% of operating capacity by 2024-25, the company has complied with all applicable EHS (environment and health safety) requirements. Further, the company ensured that waste material is disposed in the most environmentally sound manner.
Among Adani Green's best practices are --- involvement and commitment of people from across all levels within the organization, inculcating required storage & disposal practices of hazardous and non-hazardous waste, standardized waste management policy across all operating sites.
Adani Green aims to minimize waste generation alongside strives to practice the reuse and recycle of materials directly and through authorized vendors.
On BSE, Adani Green shares closed at ₹2061.85 apiece flat compared to the previous day. The company's market cap is around ₹3,26,603.74 crore.
Adani Green Energy (AGEL) is one of the largest renewable companies in India, with a current project portfolio of 20,434 MW. AGEL is part of the Adani Group’s promise to provide a better, cleaner, and greener future for India. Key customers of AGEL include Solar Energy Corporation of India (‘SECI’), National Thermal Power Corporation (‘NTPC’) and various State Discoms.
Earlier this month, Adani Green announced that it commissioned its third wind-solar hybrid power plant at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The combined operational generation capacity of this newly commissioned hybrid power plant is 450 MW. The plant has Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with SECI at ₹2.67/kwh for 25 years. With that, the company becomes the world's largest wind-solar hybrid power developer.