According to the company, it has successfully achieved the landfill diversion rate of 99%. Since the time Adani Green targeted to become a Zero-Waste-to-Landfill (ZWL) certified company for its 100% of operating capacity by 2024-25, the company has complied with all applicable EHS (environment and health safety) requirements. Further, the company ensured that waste material is disposed in the most environmentally sound manner.