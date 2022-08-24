Adani Green’s 2,021% debt-equity ratio is second-worst in Asia

The Gujarat-based company’s debt-to-equity ratio of 2,021% is only behind China’s Datang Huayin Electric Power Co., which has a ratio of 2,452%, among 892 listed companies in Asia, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Adani Green Energy is the most leveraged of the companies in the tycoon’s empire by this metric as it takes on debt to fund the conglomerate’s $70 billion pivot toward renewable energy.