Adani Green Energy on Friday announced that its subsidiary Renewable Energy Holding has received a letter of award (LOA) for setting up a 450 MW wind energy project.

"Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited had participated in a tender issued by Solar Energy Corporate of India Limited (SECI) for setting up 1,200 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Project (Tranche-XI) and has received the Letter of Award (LOA) to set-up 450 MW wind power project under this tender," Adani Green informed in an exchange filing.

The fixed tariff for this project capacity is ₹2.70/ kWh for 25 years. With this, AGEL now has a total renewable energy project portfolio of 20,284 MWac capacity, out of which 5,410 MWac projects are operational, 5,724 MWac projects are under construction, and 9,150 MWac projects are near construction, the company informed.

Shares of Adani Green were trading 0.3% lower at ₹1,194 per share on the BSE in Friday's early deals.

