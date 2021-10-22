Adani Green's arm bags 450 MW wind energy project

The fixed tariff for this project capacity is ₹2.70/ kWh for 25 years. With this, AGEL now has a total renewable energy project portfolio of 20,284 MWac capacity, out of which 5,410 MWac projects are operational, 5,724 MWac projects are under construction, and 9,150 MWac projects are near construction, the company informed.

