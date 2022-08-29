Adani Green's key debt ratio is set to improve, Nomura says

The Adani conglomerate has committed to invest a total of $70 billion by 2030 across its green energy value chain to become the world’s largest renewable energy producer. That makes Adani a key player in India’s quest to become carbon net-zero by 2070. Still, Adani Green is one of the most leveraged companies in the tycoon’s empire, with Asia’s second-worst debt-to-equity ratio of 2,021%.