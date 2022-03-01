Adani Green Energy Ltd on Tuesday announced that its subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen Limited has received letter of award (LOA) to set-up 150 MW solar power project. The fixed tariff for this project capacity is ₹2.34/ kWh for a period of 25 years.

“Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen Limited, a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited participated in a Tender issued by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for procurement of 250 MW Solar Power from ground mounted grid connected solar PV power plants and has received the Letter of Award (LOA) to set-up 150 MW Solar Power Project," the Adani Group company announced in an exchange filing.

With this, Adani Green now has a total renewable energy project portfolio of 20.434 MWac capacity, out of which 5.410 MWac projects are operational. 11,591 MWac projects are under construction and 3.433 MWac projects are near construction, the company highlighted.

Part of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, Adani Green Energy Limited is an Indian renewable energy company headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Shares of Adani Green Energy have given over 61% return in a year's period, whereas, the stock has rallied more than 36% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far as compared to about 5% fall in benchmark BSE Sensex.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.