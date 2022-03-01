Adani Green's unit gets letter of award to set-up 150 MW solar power project

Part of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, Adani Green Energy Limited is an Indian renewable energy company headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Shares of Adani Green Energy have given over 61% return in a year's period, whereas, the stock has rallied more than 36% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far as compared to about 5% fall in benchmark BSE Sensex.