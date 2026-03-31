MUMBAI: Adani Green Energy Ltd is turning to external contractors to execute projects, easing its long-held reliance on in-house engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as it pushes to meet an aggressive expansion target.
In a first, Adani Green turns to external contractors to meet expansion push
SummaryThe company has tapped external EPC firms to speed execution as it looks to double annual capacity additions and meet its 2030 target.
MUMBAI: Adani Green Energy Ltd is turning to external contractors to execute projects, easing its long-held reliance on in-house engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as it pushes to meet an aggressive expansion target.
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