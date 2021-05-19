Adani Green to buy SB Energy India for an enterprise value of $3.5 billion

The valuation of SB Energy in the proposed deal with CPPIB was lower than the one expected by the renewable energy industry. SoftBank’s deal with CPPIB that got dropped was in the works for around a year, with CPPIB placing several preconditions for SoftBank before finalizing the transaction. These included meeting certain project commissioning deadlines, securing new businesses, bond issuance as well as SoftBank bearing any future liquidated damages liability for acquiring the stake, as reported by Mint earlier.