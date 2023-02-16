Home / Companies / News /  Adani Green to disclose refinancing plan after fiscal year ends: Report
Adani Green to disclose refinancing plan after fiscal year ends: Report

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2023, 08:28 PM IST Reuters
Investors in Adani Group stocks suffered a combined loss of ₹1.39 trillion in wealth on Monday, with trading in Adani Total Gas, Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, and NDTV halted after they hit their respective lower circuits, which range from 5-20%Premium
Adani and two of its main subsidiaries, including Adani Green, in recent weeks are holding calls with bond investors on February 16 and February 21.

Adani Green Energy has a refinancing plan which will be disclosed after the fiscal year ends, an executive of the embattled Adani group informed bondholders on a call on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters.

Adani and two of its main subsidiaries, including Adani Green, caught up in a short-selling storm in recent weeks are holding calls with bond investors on February 16 and February 21. 

(This is a developing story, more details to come)

 

