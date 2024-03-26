Adani Green unveils ambitious 45 GW renewable energy push in India by 2030
The centrepiece of this endeavour is the Khavda renewable energy park in Gujarat, spanning a vast area of 538 square kilometres – more than five times larger than Paris.
In a major push towards sustainable energy, billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate is constructing the world's largest renewable energy park in Gujarat, India. The ambitious project aims to generate a staggering 45 gigawatts (GW) of electricity, primarily through solar power.