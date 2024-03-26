Adani Green unveils ambitious 45 GW renewable energy push in India by 2030

In a major push towards sustainable energy, billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate is constructing the world's largest renewable energy park in Gujarat, India. The ambitious project aims to generate a staggering 45 gigawatts (GW) of electricity, primarily through solar power.

During the inauguration of the 'Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery' at London's Science Museum, Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, unveiled the group's renewable energy arm, Adani Green Energy, as the driving force behind this transition. He emphasized the company's commitment to taking care of the planet not just for the present generation but also for generations to come.

The centrepiece of this endeavour is the Khavda renewable energy park in Gujarat, spanning a vast area of 538 square kilometres – more than five times larger than Paris. This colossal park will boast a generation capacity of 30 GW, making it the world's largest of its kind.

"This will be like providing clean energy to almost every house in England," Adani proudly stated, highlighting the project's monumental scale.

Adani Green Energy currently operates a renewable energy portfolio of over 9.5 GW and has secured projects totalling 21.8 GW, putting the group well on its way to achieving its ambitious 45 GW target by 2030.

The Energy Revolution Gallery at the Science Museum explores how the world can generate and use energy more sustainably to urgently decarbonize and limit dangerous climate change. Through interactive exhibits, historical artefacts, and cutting-edge models, the gallery aims to inspire visitors to reimagine the future of energy and understand the role each individual plays in shaping that future.

Sagar Adani, Executive Director of Adani Green Energy, emphasized the company's commitment to making progress towards net zero, stating, "Through the sponsorship of the gallery, we aim to inspire young minds, scientists, and innovators to imagine a future powered by clean energy and build a carbon-free world."

The unveiling of the Khavda renewable energy park and the Energy Revolution Gallery underscores the Adani Group's dedication to accelerating the global transition towards sustainable energy sources and fostering a cleaner, greener future for generations to come.

(With Inputs from PTI)

