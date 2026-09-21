Adani Group eyes 5 GW pumped storage projects in Uzbekistan

“Last month, during the prime minister's visit, we also signed a uranium deal with Uzbekistan, but now with the growing influence of China, it has become a concern for India. And not only China, some other countries are also trying to have larger access in the region. Türkiye is trying to increase its influence. Iran is also trying to do that. Other countries, western countries, are also trying to. So in that context, it is important for India," he added.