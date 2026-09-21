Adani Group eyes 5 GW pumped storage projects in Uzbekistan

Adani Group is in talks with the Uzbekistan government to develop four pumped-storage projects (PSPs) with a combined capacity of around 5 gigawatt (GW), as the Central Asian nation looks to expand renewable power and add storage to its electricity system, according to two people aware of the development.
Representatives of the Adani Group held talks in August with Uzbekistan government officials, including investment, industry and trade minister Laziz Kudratov, to discuss hydropower and PSP projects in the country, the people said.