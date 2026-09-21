Adani Group eyes 5 GW pumped storage projects in Uzbekistan

Adani Group is in talks with the Uzbekistan government to develop four pumped-storage projects (PSPs) with a combined capacity of around 5 gigawatt (GW), as the Central Asian nation looks to expand renewable power and add storage to its electricity system, according to two people aware of the development.
Adani Group is in talks with the Uzbekistan government to develop four pumped-storage projects (PSPs) with a combined capacity of around 5 gigawatt (GW), as the Central Asian nation looks to expand renewable power and add storage to its electricity system, according to two people aware of the development.
Representatives of the Adani Group held talks in August with Uzbekistan government officials, including investment, industry and trade minister Laziz Kudratov, to discuss hydropower and PSP projects in the country, the people said.
Representatives of the Adani Group held talks in August with Uzbekistan government officials, including investment, industry and trade minister Laziz Kudratov, to discuss hydropower and PSP projects in the country, the people said.
“The initial talks are for around 5 GW of capacity across four projects. These projects may be in one region,” said one of the two people cited above, requesting anonymity.
Using the Central Electricity Authority's (CEA) average cost of ₹6 crore per megawatt (MW) for setting up a PSP as a benchmark, the proposed capacity would translate into an indicative investment of ₹30,000 crore.
Pumped-storage projects store electricity by pumping water to an upper reservoir when demand is low or renewable generation is in surplus, and releasing it through turbines when demand peaks, providing long-duration storage as renewable power generation increases.
A growing opportunity
The talks come as Uzbekistan seeks to expand its renewable-energy capacity and diversify its power mix. During 2016-2025, the country's installed renewable power capacity increased from 1.88GW to more than 10GW, largely driven by solar power installations. Uzbekistan has committed to sourcing 50% of its electricity from renewables by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
The country also has significant untapped hydropower potential. Operational hydropower capacity is around 2.5GW, compared with estimated potential of up to 12GW. Hydropower currently accounts for 10-14% of Uzbekistan's total electricity generation of 87 billion kilowatt-hour.
Uzbek news portal UZDAILY reported on 10 August that Adani Group had expressed interest in investing in new hydropower and pumped-storage hydropower projects in Uzbekistan. The talks were held in Ahmedabad, with Kudratov meeting Adani Group executives. Azimjon Ahmadjanov, first deputy chairman of the management board of O‘zbekgidroenergo JSC, also took part in the talks. O‘zbekgidroenergo, or Uzbekhydroenergo JSC, is an Uzbek government-owned hydropower company.
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 29-30 August visit to the former Soviet republic, the two countries also agreed to bolster cooperation in connectivity and clean energy.
Uzbekistan will likely be the first Central Asia country to implement pumped-storage hydropower projects. A presidential resolution adopted in May envisages three large PSPs in Uzbekistan by 2032.
For Uzbekistan, PSPs could support grid stability and the integration of its growing renewable-energy capacity. For Adani, the talks would extend the group's push into hydropower and energy storage beyond India.
Queries emailed to the spokespersons for Adani Group, Uzbekistan Embassy in New Delhi and Uzbek ministry of investment, industry, and trade remained unanswered until press time.
Adani's storage push
Adani Green Energy is building a significant presence in India's hydropower and PSP space, as the country expands storage capacity to support its energy transition and maintain grid stability as renewable power generation grows.
Adani Group is currently developing around 3GW of PSP capacity in India across three projects in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. Another 11 projects, with a cumulative capacity of 16.65GW across Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Assam, are under survey and investigation for approval from the relevant central and state authorities.
The group also has experience in hydropower outside India. In Bhutan, Adani Power in January this year commenced commercial operations of the 570MW Wangchhu hydroelectric project. In May 2025, Adani Group and Druk Green Power signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop 5GW of hydropower projects in Bhutan.
The proposed Uzbek investment could also deepen India's commercial presence in Central Asia, where China and other countries have been expanding their economic and strategic footprint.
Rajan Kumar, professor, Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said, “Central Asia is important for India for a number of reasons. First, of course, is the resources in Central Asia, where you have high energy resources in many of the countries, but specifically in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. We have signed energy deals with countries of Central Asia.”
“Last month, during the prime minister's visit, we also signed a uranium deal with Uzbekistan, but now with the growing influence of China, it has become a concern for India. And not only China, some other countries are also trying to have larger access in the region. Türkiye is trying to increase its influence. Iran is also trying to do that. Other countries, western countries, are also trying to. So in that context, it is important for India," he added.
Mahesh Ranjan Debata, associate professor, Centre for Inner Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, added that Adani Group’s venture in Uzbekistan would be a vital step in strengthening India’s strategic relations with Uzbekistan vis-a-vis central Asian republics keeping in view the recent upgrade in India’s relationship with Uzbekistan to a ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’.
“This venture would cater both to domestic needs as well as India’s aspirations for better and greater regional energy trade and export in the region in coming years," Debata said, while adding that Adani group has to compete with international players like China's Huaneng Renewables and Poly Technologies, which have committed billions of dollars to Uzbeki’s renewable projects, besides other incumbents from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.