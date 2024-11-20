Companies
Adani mulls surrender of 5G spectrum after more than 2 years of purchase
Summary
Adani Data Networks, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, which bought 5G spectrum in the 26 GHz band in the 2022 auctions, is mulling surrendering the airwaves after more than two years of not putting them to use, said four people aware of the development.
