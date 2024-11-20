A senior industry executive, however, said that the company need not give up spectrum as it was not paying up any financial penalties and could trade the airwaves or even keep them. “Spectrum can be surrendered any time but after 10 years a company can get back the amount it paid for buying the airwaves and waive the rights for the next 10 years. In Adani’s case that’s a very small amount, so there doesn't seem to be a very strong reason for returning or surrendering the spectrum," he said, asking not to be named.