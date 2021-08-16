Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Adani Group acquires MBCPNL portfolio from Sadbhav Infra for 1,680 cr

Adani Group acquires MBCPNL portfolio from Sadbhav Infra for 1,680 cr

Premium
(Photo: Reuters) 
1 min read . 09:12 PM IST Aparna Banerjea

The gateway connects Maharashtra with 6 neighbouring states, will cover over 20% of the commercial road traffic in India

Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), on Monday announced that it will be acquiring Maharashtra Border Check Post Network Ltd (MBCPNL), a subsidiary of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited (SIPL) at an enterprise value of 1,680 crore. 

Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), on Monday announced that it will be acquiring Maharashtra Border Check Post Network Ltd (MBCPNL), a subsidiary of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited (SIPL) at an enterprise value of 1,680 crore. 

ARTL, which develops, constructs, operates and manages roads and highway projects in India, will acquire a 49% stake in MBCPNL at first, with an option to acquire additional stake subject to regulatory approval, the company said in a statement.

ARTL, which develops, constructs, operates and manages roads and highway projects in India, will acquire a 49% stake in MBCPNL at first, with an option to acquire additional stake subject to regulatory approval, the company said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The gateway connects Maharashtra with 6 neighbouring states, will cover over 20% of the commercial road traffic in India. It

 has 24 integrated checkposts with exclusive service fee collection rights from commercial vehicles for all key traffic routes in and out of Maharashtra.

“This acquisition also strategically dovetails with the Adani Group's formidable strength in logistics. a force-multiplying business adjacency for ARTL," said Krishna Prakash Maheshwari, CEO. He also added, “As the nation's largest infrastructure player, the Adani Group's drive to create a world class portfolio of road networks is aligned with our mission to become India's largest road infrastructure owner and operator. The multibillion dollar profile of road assets we are executing across India encompasses a variety of business models including Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT), Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and a service fee-based network."

Shares of Adani Enterprises today ended at 1,430 apiece on BSE, down 0.5 percent from previous close.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

BJP support base largely intact despite second wave shock

Premium

Pidilite's bond with investors fraying despite signs of recovery

Premium

Price hikes lift Tata Steel but Europe needs a fix

Premium

The reason why arbitrage funds are going up and up

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!