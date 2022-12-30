Adani Group acquires NDTV promoters’ additional 27.26% stake for 602 cr

Adani Group used the warrants to acquire the stake in NDTV and announced an open offer for an additional 26% at ₹294 per share. Despite the open offer price being much lesser than ₹376.55 apiece the scrip closed on the day, the Adani Group managed to buy an 8.26% stake in NDTV, making the group the single largest shareholder of the broadcasting company.

