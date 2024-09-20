The Adani group’s acquisition strategy seeks to capitalise on the rising demand in the infrastructure and building materials space; India’s emphasis on becoming self-reliant in defence capabilities; the country’s ambitions to compete with China in the international trade route connecting India with West Asia, Africa and Europe; India’s growing need for energy, and increasing consumer demand for ready-to-cook edibles and spices, according to the two persons familiar with the group’s plans. They declined to be identified.