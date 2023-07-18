Adani Group AGM 2023: Gautam Adani takes a dig at Hindenberg research report. Read full text here10 min read 18 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Billionaire Gautam Adani dismisses Hindenberg report as misinformation and discredited allegations during his speech at the AGM of his group companies
Billionaire Gautam Adani on Tuesday reiterated that the Hindenberg report was a combination of misinformation and discredited allegations. “The report was a combination of targeted misinformation and discredited allegations, the majority of them dating from 2004 to 2015,"Adani said speaking at the AGM of his group companies,
