Adani Group and NDTV promoters approach Sebi on warrant conversion

NDTV pushed back against the acquisition, claiming that a prior regulatory nod was needed for the transfer of shares as Sebi barred its founders from dealing in shares for two years till 26 November. However, Adani Group dismissed the contention, countering the owners of NDTV do not need any such approval. VCPL acquired the debentures in FY10 against a ₹404 crore loan extended to the promoter holding company. According to the acquisition notice, NDTV was required to allot the shares to VCPL by 25 August. No transfer of shares has taken place.