Adani Group announces landmark pact with Brazil’s Embraer to develop regional transport aircraft in India

Gautam Adani-led Adani Group on Tuesday announced a milestone partnership with Brazil's Embraer to establish a regional transport aircraft venture in the country, Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited, announced on the day.

Speaking to the media about the landmark deal, Jeet Adani said the partnership will also establish one of its kind aviation ecosystem.

“It is with immense pride that I announce that Adani Defence is today entering into a landmark partnership with Embraer, one of the world's foremost aircraft manufacturers,” Jeet Adani said.

He said that the deal will change India's aviation trajectory. “Together, we will establish a regional aircraft manufacturing facility in India and a one of its kind aviation ecosystem, a project that will redefine the future of aviation in our country.”