Business News/ Companies / News/  Adani Group approves merger of Sanghi Industries, Penna Cements with Ambuja Cements

Adani Group approves merger of Sanghi Industries, Penna Cements with Ambuja Cements

Nikita Prasad

  • Adani Group approves merger of Sanghi Industries, Penna Cements with Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements merger: Adani Group has approved the merger of Sanghi Industries, Penna Cements with Ambuja Cements

Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cements announced the merger of Sanghi Industries and Penna Cement Industries with itself on Tuesday, December 17.

Under the scheme of arrangement with Sanghi Industries, shareholders will get 12 shares of Ambuja for every 100 shares held in Sanghi.

After a series of acquisitions, Ambuja Cements plans to increase its total cement production capacity to over 100 MTPA by the end of this fiscal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
