Adani Group brand custodian Aman Kumar steps down from NDTV board2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 01:31 PM IST
In another top leadership exit of the Adani Group from NDTV board, Aman Kumar Singh resigned from NDTV board. Aman Kumar Singh is a former Indian Revenue Service officer and is facing corruption charges
The corporate brand custodian and head of corporate affairs of Adani Group, Aman Kumar Singh, resigned from NDTV Ltd board due to other preoccupations. A former Indian Revenue Services officer, Aman Kumar Singh, is also facing corruption charge in Chhattisgarh.
