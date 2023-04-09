The corporate brand custodian and head of corporate affairs of Adani Group, Aman Kumar Singh, resigned from NDTV Ltd board due to other preoccupations. A former Indian Revenue Services officer, Aman Kumar Singh, is also facing corruption charge in Chhattisgarh.

His resignation came into effect after the business hours on 1 April, 2023, said the company in a stock exchange filing.

"Aman Kumar Singh has tendered his resignation from the position of non-executive director of the company, with effect from close of business hours on April 1, 2023, due to his preoccupation with other engagements," said New Delhi Television Ltd in a stock exchange filing.

Aman Singh used to be a powerful Indian Revenue Service Officer during the Raman Singh-led BJP government in Chhattisgarh and also held the position of the principal secretaru to the chief minister.

In 2022, he resigned from the government service and joined the Adani group in November 2022 as the Corporate Brand Custodian and Corporate Affairs head. Soon after the Adani-takeover of NDTV, Aman Kumar Singh was one of the first board of directors of the media firm, who were appointed by the Adani group.

Second exit of Adani leadership from NDTV

Notably, this is the second exit of top leadership nominated by the Adani group in NDTV. Earlier, then additional non-executive independend director of the company, Sunil Kumar resigned from his post on March 9, said NDTV in a stock exchange filing. Sunil Kumar was also an IAS-officer of 1979 batch. He was the chief secretary of Chhattisgarh from 2012 to 2014.

Corruption charges against Aman Kumar Singh

In February 2020, an FIR was registered against Aman Kumar Singh and his wife Yasmeen Singh in an alleged disproportionate assets case by the Chhattisgarh's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Later, the FIR was quashed by the High Court, but reversed by the apex court last month. The SC set aside the High Court order expressed its opinion that the High Court was expected to not quash corruption case FIRs against government offiials at the investigation stage, even on the doubt that the case has been registered by a new government against officers of the previous government.

Aman Singh appeart before the EOW on March 6 after the Supreme Court order. A week later, his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by an additional district and sessions judge court in Raipur.