MUMBAI: After spending nearly $10 billion over three years to build India’s second-largest cement business, the Adani Group is moving to simplify what has become a sprawling corporate structure.
Mint Explainer | Why Adani is folding its cement assets into Ambuja now
SummaryThe merger follows a rapid acquisition spree since 2022 and aims to streamline operations, cut costs and create a single pan-India cement platform under Ambuja Cements.
MUMBAI: After spending nearly $10 billion over three years to build India’s second-largest cement business, the Adani Group is moving to simplify what has become a sprawling corporate structure.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More