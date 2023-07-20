Adani Group clarifies on merging ACC, Ambuja brands, says ‘no plan to merge ..’

The Adani Group has clarified that it will continue to use ACC and Ambuja cement brands as separate entities and no plan to merge the both, the clarification was given by Ajay Kapur, chief executive officer of both cement companies, said at an annual shareholder meeting. Earlier according to some media reports the Adani Group was looking to merge both Ambuja and ACC cement entity after it acquired them from Switzerland's Holcim in 2022 and is second largest cement producer in the country after the Ultratech Cement.

