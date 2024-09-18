Adani Group clarifies news report claiming statement on Kenya Airports Authority, says ‘entirely false’

Adani Group has issued a statement today clarifying a local Kenyan media report that said the company had commented on the Kenya Airports Authority and its approval process of a proposal, calling it "entirely false".

In a statement on its website, dated September 18, Adani Group said, "We have come across a report published by The Standard (Kenya) claiming that the Adani Group made a statement regarding the Kenya Airports Authority and the approval process of a proposal. We would like to clarify that this report is entirely false."

"The Adani Group has neither issued any such statement nor engaged with the media on this matter. We urge media outlets to verify information through official channels before publishing to avoid the spread of misinformation," the statement added.

Adani Warns of Fake Press Releases Earlier, on September 16, the company had issued a statement warning that "certain vested interests with malicious intent are circulating multiple fraudulent press releases" and said that "neither the Adani Group nor any of its companies or subsidiaries have issued any Press Releases related to Kenya".

"We strongly condemn this deceitful act and urge everyone to disregard these fake fraudulent releases completely. We will take legal action against anyone involved in spreading false narratives. Our official Press Releases are available on our websites," it said.

"We encourage the media and influencers to verify facts and sources before publishing or broadcasting any articles or news on the Adani Group," the statement added.

Also Read | What is NPS Vatsalya? All you need to know of new pension plan launching today

Kenya airport workers protest deal with Adani Group On September 11, hundreds of workers at Kenya's main international airport demonstrated against a planned deal between the government and Adani Group, with planes grounded and hundreds of passengers stranded at the airport.

The government has said that the build-and-operate agreement with India's Adani Group would see the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport renovated and an additional runway and terminal constructed in exchange for the group running the airport for 30 years.

Kenya Airport Workers Union, in announcing the strike, said that the deal would lead to job losses and “inferior terms and conditions of service” for those who will remain.

The Kenya High Court on September 9 temporarily halted the implementation of the deal until a case filed by the Law Society and the Kenya Human Rights Commission is heard.