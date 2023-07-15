Adani Group commissions India's first transnational power project to supply electricity to Bangladesh; check details2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 09:31 PM IST
Adani Power Jharkhand Ltd (APJL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd, will supply 100 per cent of the generated electricity from the plant to another nation.
The Adani Group on July 15 announced the commissioning of India’s first transnational project at Godda in Jharkhand to supply power to the Bangladesh electricity grid. Chairman Gautam Adani called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Saturday following the full load commencement of power supply to Bangladesh from the Group’s Ultra Super-Critical Thermal Power Plant (USCTPP) in Godda.
Electricity supplied from Godda will benefit Bangladesh’s power situation by replacing costly power generated by using liquid fuel. The transition will help Bangladesh reduce the average cost of power purchased, according to the statement.
The Godda power plant is the first in India to have started operations with 100 per cent flue gas desulphurisation (FGD), selective catalytic reconverter (SCR) and zero water discharge for minimising emissions and for environment friendly operations in alignment with the norms set by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change of the Government of India, said the Adani Group in its statement.