The Adani Group on July 15 announced the commissioning of India’s first transnational project at Godda in Jharkhand to supply power to the Bangladesh electricity grid. Chairman Gautam Adani called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Saturday following the full load commencement of power supply to Bangladesh from the Group’s Ultra Super-Critical Thermal Power Plant (USCTPP) in Godda.

The Godda USCTPP, marks the the port-to-power conglomerate's entry into transnational power projects. Adani Power Jharkhand Ltd (APJL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd, will supply 100 per cent of the generated electricity from the plant to another nation.

The company informed that it successfully completed the dependable capacity test for the Godda plant on July 12 - a mandatory requirement under the power purchase agreement (PPA) with Bangladesh Power Development Board, executed in November 2017 for a period of 25 years.

On April 6, the first unit of 800 MW capacity of the Godda plant began commercial operations followed by the second unit of 800 MW capacity on June 26. APJL will supply 1,496 MW from the Godda USCTPP under the PPA via a 400 kV dedicated transmission system connected to the Bangladesh grid, according to a statement by the Adani Group.

The USCTPP’s commissioned in a record time of 42 months, including the establishment of a 105 km-long 400 kV Double Circuit Transmission Line, the construction of a private railway line, and the implementation of an extensive water pipeline from the Ganges.

Gautam Adani said in a tweet: “Honoured to have met Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on full load commencement and handover of the 1600 MW Ultra SuperCritical Godda Power Plant. I salute the dedicated teams from India and Bangladesh who braved COVID to commission the plant in a record time of three-and-a-half years."