The Adani Group has committed to invest ₹10,000 crore in West Bengal over the next decade, its group Chief Gautam Adani announced on Wednesday at the inaugural session of Bengal Global Business Summit 2022 (BGBS).

Adani said the group will invest in port and infrastructure such as data centre, undersea cable, centre of excellence, warehousing and logistic parks to expand its business in the state, as reported by news agency PTI. Group company Adani Wilmar has an edible oil plant in Haldia in West Bengal.

"I am commuting my promise to live up to the expectations of the people of Bengal," Adani said at the sixth edition of BGBS. This is Gautam Adani's first appearance in BGBS. He said the investment will help generate 25,000 direct and indirect employment. Adani is also the highest bidder for the Tajpur deep sea port but the state is yet to announce Adani Port as the L1 bidder.

Billionaire Gautam Adani, who is currently the only Indian on Bloomberg's top-10 Billionaire list, is the founder and chairman of Adani Group, a port and energy conglomerate with seven publicly listed companies in India. Currently, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Ports and Adani Wilmar are listed on the bourses.