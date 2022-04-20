Adani Group commits to invest 10,000 crore in West Bengal over next decade

"I am commuting my promise to live up to the expectations of the people of Bengal," Adani said at the sixth edition of BGBS. This is Gautam Adani's first appearance in BGBS. He said the investment will help generate 25,000 direct and indirect employment. Adani is also the highest bidder for the Tajpur deep sea port but the state is yet to announce Adani Port as the L1 bidder.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}