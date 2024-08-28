Adani Group declares cement projects in Madhya Pradesh with net investment worth ₹3,500 crore; What it entails

  • The Adani defence facility at Gwalior is the country's largest small arms plant and has positioned Madhya Pradesh as a global hub for small arm manufacturing

Nikita Prasad
Published28 Aug 2024, 06:24 PM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) will set the cement units in Madhya Pradesh
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) will set the cement units in Madhya Pradesh

Adani Group firm APSEZ on Wednesday announced setting up a 2 million tonne capacity cement grinding unit in Guna and a propellant production facility at Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh with a total investment of 3,500 crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) MD Karan Adani made the announcement at the Gwalior Regional Industry Conclave here.

He said the unit in Shivpuri is strategically aligned with the Aatmanirbhar mission to transform India from a defence importer to a defence exporter. These two projects would create over 3,500 direct and indirect jobs.

Referring to the investment made by Adani Group in Madhya Pradesh, he said "we have already invested 18,250 crore and created 12,000 jobs. Gwalior is fast becoming a tourism hotspot and a pool of high-quality talent and also a key transportation and trade hub. These developments are making Gwalior one of India's emerging economic centers, attracting investments across sectors."

The Adani defence facility at Gwalior is the country's largest small arms plant and has positioned Madhya Pradesh as a global hub for small arm manufacturing, he said.

Applauding the efforts of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, he said that the state is becoming a standout example of economic growth under his leadership.

Referring to Adani Foundation, he said that through it, the group has impacted 80,000 households and touched 3 lakh lives across Madhya Pradesh with initiatives in fields of healthcare, education, sustainable livelihood and women empowerment.

"I am proud to announce that we, Adani Foundation, will set up a jacket production centre in Badarwas, which will be 100 per cent owned by women as part of our women empowerment initiative," he said.

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 06:24 PM IST
