Adani Group draws regulatory scrutiny in the US after short seller report2 min read 23 Jun 2023, 03:55 AM IST
US authorities are looking into what representations Adani Group made to its American investors following a scathing short seller’s report that accused the company of using offshore companies to secretly manipulate its share prices.
US authorities are looking into what representations Adani Group made to its American investors following a scathing short seller's report that accused the company of using offshore companies to secretly manipulate its share prices.
