Adani group exploring legal options against short seller Hindenburg

Adani group exploring legal options against short seller Hindenburg2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:20 AM IST
- It said that the maliciously mischievous, un-researched report published by Hindenburg Research on 24 January has adversely affected the Adani Group, its shareholders, and investors
MUMBAI: The Adani Group is exploring legal options under both US and Indian laws against Hindenburg Research, which in a report called out debt and governance issues at the conglomerate, leading to stocks of group companies losing ₹85,000 crore in value in Wednesday's trade.
