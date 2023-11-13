Adani Group eyeing opportunities in neighbouring countries after Sri Lanka port, says Karan Adani
Speaking to reporters in Colombo Adani also said the US financing, backed by the International Development Finance Corporation, is a 'reaffirmation' of international support for the Indian conglomerate's companies.
Days after announcing a significant $553 million investment from the United States government for its West Container Terminal in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Group told reporters Adani Ports is eyeing further “opportunities in our neighboring countries", Bloomberg reported.