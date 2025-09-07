Adani Group eyes $60 billion investment in power and renewable energy sectors till FY32

Industrialist Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is planning to invest around $60 billion up to FY32 in India's power sector, with a strong focus on renewables, generation and transmission/distribution.
This investment aligns with India's projected growth as one of the fastest growing electricity market in the world, reported PTI, citing Adani Group's statement.
In an investor presentation, Adani Group laid out its investment strategy which is segmented across its key subsidiaries:
The country's overall installed capacity is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% to reach 1,000 GW by FY32 from 475 GW in FY25. This growth creates investment opportunities valued at over $500 billion.
India currently ranks 4th globally in terms of renewable energy, with 172 GW of installed renewable capacity, which is expected to reach 571 GW by FY32, presenting an investment opportunity of over $300 billion.
At the same time, thermal capacity is expected to reach 309 GW by FY32 from 247 GW in FY25, with an additional 80 GW of coal capacity required to meet the rising demand. This thermal segment provides an investment opportunity worth $91 billion.
Adani Power, which is the largest private thermal power producer in India with capacities said, “Coal remains the backbone of India's baseload power delivering stable, large-scale supply amid rising demand and renewable variability. It is critical for meeting growing peak demand.”
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.