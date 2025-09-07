Adani Group eyes $60 billion investment in power and renewable energy sectors till FY32

Industrialist Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is planning to invest around $60 billion up to FY32 in India's power sector, with a strong focus on renewables, generation and transmission/distribution.

This investment aligns with India's projected growth as one of the fastest growing electricity market in the world, reported PTI, citing Adani Group's statement.

Adani group's investment breakdown In an investor presentation, Adani Group laid out its investment strategy which is segmented across its key subsidiaries:

Renewable energy: Adani Green Energy (AGEL) plans to invest $21 billion by FY30 to scale up renewable energy capacity to 50 GW from 14.2 GW as of FY25. AGEL specialises in developing, building, owning, operating and maintaining large-scale solar and wind farm projects.

Thermal power: Adani Power looks to invest $22 billion by FY32 to expand its capacity to 41.9 GW from 17.6 GW in FY25.

Transmission and distribution: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) will invest $17 billion in build transmission and distribution capabilities. The company aims to set up 30,000 km of transmission lines by FY30, an increase from 19,200 km as of March 31, 2025.

India's energy sector growth outlook The country's overall installed capacity is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% to reach 1,000 GW by FY32 from 475 GW in FY25. This growth creates investment opportunities valued at over $500 billion.

India currently ranks 4th globally in terms of renewable energy, with 172 GW of installed renewable capacity, which is expected to reach 571 GW by FY32, presenting an investment opportunity of over $300 billion.

At the same time, thermal capacity is expected to reach 309 GW by FY32 from 247 GW in FY25, with an additional 80 GW of coal capacity required to meet the rising demand. This thermal segment provides an investment opportunity worth $91 billion.