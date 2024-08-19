Companies
Adani in talks to buy Reliance Power's 600 MW thermal plant
SummaryAdani Power is in talks with CFM Asset Reconstruction Co., the sole lender of Reliance Power's subsidiary Vidarbha Industries Power, to negotiate on the deal to acquire the latter's 600 MW power plants in Nagpur Maharashtra.
Mumbai: Adani Power Ltd has begun talks to acquire the 600 MW Butibori thermal power project in Nagpur once owned by Anil Ambani's bankrupt Reliance Power Ltd, two people aware of the matter said.
