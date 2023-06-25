Adani Group eyes ₹90,000 crore EBITDA in next 2-3 years

Adani Group eyes ₹90,000 crore EBITDA in next 2-3 years3 min read 25 Jun 2023, 05:56 PM IST
Adani group aims for 20% YoY growth in pre-tax profits to reach ₹90,000 crore EBITDA in 2-3 years. Growth expected from various sectors including airports, energy, cement, renewables, transportation, logistics, power, and transmission.
According to a company note, the Adani group, which has been facing challenges, is aiming for a 20% year-on-year growth in pre-tax profits to reach ₹90,000 crore EBITDA within the next 2-3 years. This growth is expected to come from various sectors such as airports, energy, cement, renewables, transportation, logistics, power, and transmission. The group has recently repaid loans amounting to USD 2.65 billion as part of a prepayment program to reduce overall leverage and regain investor trust after a negative report from a US short seller.
