Adani Group firms aim to raise $2.56 billion via QIPs3 min read . Updated: 13 May 2023, 02:56 PM IST
The boards of the two companies met on Saturday to take an enabling resolution to raise the $2.56 billion, and in the coming week, one more Adani Group firm may avail a similar resolution from its board.
Mumbai: Billionaire Gautam Adani- led Adani Group on Saturday announced a fundraising of $2.56 billion via share sales in the group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×