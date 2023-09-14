Adani Group forms JV for green hydrogen marketing and sales1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 11:18 AM IST
The green hydrogen and its derivatives are to be manufactured in India under Adani New Industries Ltd
New Delhi: Adani Global Pte Ltd., Singapore, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., on Thursday announced a 50:50 joint venture (JV) with Kowa Holdings Asia Pte Ltd., Singapore, for sales and marketing of green ammonia, green hydrogen and its derivatives, the company said here in a statement.