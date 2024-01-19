Companies
Adani Group frees pledged shares worth ₹2,878 crore in Q3
Summary
- The release of pledged shares can be used to repay debt, lowering its debt to equity ratio
MUMBAI : Infrastructure conglomerate Adani Group has released pledged shares worth ₹2,878 crore ($346.2 million) related to four of its companies during the December quarter, BSE data analyzed by Mint showed.
