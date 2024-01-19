Adani Group frees pledged shares worth 2,878 crore in Q3

“The release of pledged shares, especially those that are used as loan collateral, can be used to free up money that can be used to repay existing debt. This could decrease the company’s overall debt-to-equity ratio," said Atul Parakh, chief executive officer of Bigul, an online investment and trading firm. “There could also be a reduction in its borrowing costs, as lower debt levels and the resulting better credit ratings may translate to lower interest rates on future loans. Hence, this could decrease the cost of capital for Adani Group, allowing them to invest in growth opportunities with higher returns," he added.