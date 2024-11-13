Adani Group to invest $10 billion in US energy and infrastructure projects

Adani Group's founder and chairman Gautam Adani congratulated Donald Trump on the election win and pledged $10 billion in the energy and infrastructure projects of the United States aiming to create 15,000 jobs.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published13 Nov 2024, 07:27 PM IST
Adani Group to invest $10 billion in US energy and infrastructure projects
Adani Group to invest $10 billion in US energy and infrastructure projects(Reuters)

Adani Group founder and chairman Gautam Adani said in a social media post on platform X on Wednesday, November 13, that the company will invest $10 billion in energy and infrastructure projects in the United States.

Adani also congratulated the Republican candidate and US President-elect Donald Trump on his win against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the US Presidential Elections 2024. 

Also Read | The Adani Group’s latest $5 billion business idea

The Adani Group Chair announced the company's aims to expand the partnership between India and the United States by leveraging its global expertise and investing the promised sum of money into the Western nation's energy security and resilient infrastructure projects. 

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump. As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs,” said Adani in the social media post on Wednesday. 

Also Read | Adani group to resume power to Bangladesh under new terms. But readies a backup.

Adani Group also aims to create up to 15,000 jobs in the country, according to the social media post.

Adani Group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises shares closed 1.7 per cent lower at 2,818.05 after Wednesday's market session, compared to 2,866.65 at the previous market close. Adani's post on platform X came after market operating hours on Wednesday.

Adani on Trump's win

On November 6, the election results day for the United States, after Trump's victory, Gautam Adani wished him congratulations and called him the “embodiment of unbreakable tenacity.” 

Also Read | Gautam Adani congratulates Donald Trump on US election win

“If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump,” said Adani on November 6. 

Adani also highlighted that he found it fascinating to witness that America's democracy empowered its people to uphold the nation's founding principles.

“Fascinating to see America’s democracy empower its people and uphold the nation's founding principles. Congratulations to the 47th POTUS-elect,” said Adani in his post on platform X.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 07:27 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsAdani Group to invest $10 billion in US energy and infrastructure projects

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.25
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.9 (-3.4%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.45
    03:50 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -8.8 (-3.03%)

    Tata Power share price

    399.05
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -15.2 (-3.67%)

    Tata Motors share price

    786.40
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    1.45 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Suzlon Energy share price

    54.08
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.31 (-8.94%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    62.59
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.36 (-7.89%)

    Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals share price

    545.95
    03:44 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -43.85 (-7.43%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    898.15
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -70.5 (-7.28%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    307.80
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.65 (8.32%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,259.00
    03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    55.25 (4.59%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    259.70
    03:52 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    9.15 (3.65%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.85 (3.53%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,865.00-440.00
      Chennai
      76,871.00-440.00
      Delhi
      77,023.00-440.00
      Kolkata
      76,875.00-440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.