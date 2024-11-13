Adani Group to invest $10 billion in US energy and infrastructure projects

Adani Group founder and chairman Gautam Adani said in a social media post on platform X on Wednesday, November 13, that the company will invest $10 billion in energy and infrastructure projects in the United States.

Adani also congratulated the Republican candidate and US President-elect Donald Trump on his win against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the US Presidential Elections 2024.

The Adani Group Chair announced the company's aims to expand the partnership between India and the United States by leveraging its global expertise and investing the promised sum of money into the Western nation's energy security and resilient infrastructure projects.

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump. As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs,” said Adani in the social media post on Wednesday.

Adani Group also aims to create up to 15,000 jobs in the country, according to the social media post.

Adani Group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises shares closed 1.7 per cent lower at ₹2,818.05 after Wednesday's market session, compared to ₹2,866.65 at the previous market close. Adani's post on platform X came after market operating hours on Wednesday.

Adani on Trump's win On November 6, the election results day for the United States, after Trump's victory, Gautam Adani wished him congratulations and called him the “embodiment of unbreakable tenacity.”

“If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump,” said Adani on November 6.

Adani also highlighted that he found it fascinating to witness that America's democracy empowered its people to uphold the nation's founding principles.